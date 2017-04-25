North Bend Central Track Results Invite from 4-25-17

Boys Team Results:
1)Bishop Neumann (170)
2)Wahoo High School (87)
3)North Bend Central (74)
4)Oakland-Craig (55)
5)Logan View Raiders (49)
6)Raymond Central (27)
7)West Point Beemer (3)
Boys Individual Highlights:
Pole Vault:
1. Matt Ortmeier North Bend Central 12-06.00
Boys 4X800 Meter Relay:
1. Oakland-Craig ‘A’8:25.06
1) Ben Ward 2) Evan Reinert
3) Carter Thiele 4) Robby Mayberry
100 M Dash:
1. Max Christensen Logan View Raiders 11.35
200 M Dash:
1. Max Christensen Logan View Raiders 23.07
400 M Dash:
1. Joe Howser North Bend Central 51.993
800 M Run:
1. Carter Thiele Oakland-Craig 2:03.312
3200 M Run:
1. Joel Moeller Logan View Raiders 10:55.59
Girls Team Results:
2)North Bend Central (103)
3)Wahoo High School (84)
4)Raymond Central (54)
5)Oakland-Craig (44)
6)West Point Beemer (24)
7)Logan View Raiders (14)