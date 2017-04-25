class="post-template-default single single-post postid-231581 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
North Bend Central Track Results Invite from 4-25-17 | KTIC Radio

North Bend Central Track Results Invite from 4-25-17

BY Jeff Axtell | April 25, 2017
North Bend Central Track Results Invite from 4-25-17

Boys Team Results:

1)Bishop Neumann (170)
2)Wahoo High School (87)
3)North Bend Central (74)
4)Oakland-Craig (55)
5)Logan View Raiders (49)
6)Raymond Central (27)
7)West Point Beemer (3)

Boys Individual Highlights:

Pole Vault:

1. Matt Ortmeier North Bend Central 12-06.00

Boys 4X800 Meter Relay:

1. Oakland-Craig ‘A’8:25.06

1) Ben Ward 2) Evan Reinert
3) Carter Thiele 4) Robby Mayberry

100 M Dash:

1. Max Christensen Logan View Raiders 11.35

200 M Dash:

1. Max Christensen Logan View Raiders 23.07

400 M Dash:

1. Joe Howser North Bend Central 51.993

800 M Run:

1. Carter Thiele Oakland-Craig 2:03.312

3200 M Run:

1. Joel Moeller Logan View Raiders 10:55.59

 

Girls Team Results:

1)Bishop Neumann (172)
2)North Bend Central (103)
3)Wahoo High School (84)
4)Raymond Central (54)
5)Oakland-Craig (44)
6)West Point Beemer (24)
7)Logan View Raiders (14)
Individual Girls Highlights:
Pole Vault:
1. Mackenna Walla North Bend Central 8-10.00
 Discus:
1. Brooke Fredrickson North Bend Central 116-07
Shot Put:
1. Brooke Fredrickson North Bend Central 35-04.50
