North Bend Central takes Doubleheader from Oakland-Craig

(Click link above to listen to interviews with North Bend Central Head Boys Coach Jon Baehr and Oakland-Craig Head Coaches Aaron Meyer and Joe Anderson)

North Bend-The North Bend Central Boys and Girls Basketball Teams swept a Doubleheader from Oakland-Craig at home Friday night.

The Tigers won the Girls Game 53-49 and the Boys Game 72-62.

In the Girls Game, North Bend Central jumped out to a 12-2 lead at the end of one. The Knights outscored the Tigers 18-12 in the second quarter to make it a 24-20 game at halftime.

North Bend Central outlasted Oakland-Craig 11-8 in the third quarter to go up 35-28 at the end of three.

The Knights won the fourth quarter 21-18.

Alex Humlicek paced the Tigers (9-4) with 16 points. Kristin Lux added 12 while Lauren Emanuel and Brooke Fredrickson totaled 10 and 8, respectively.

Dacey Nelson led Oakland-Craig (9-5) with 16 points while Kennedy Benne notched 11. Shannon Pille and Melanie Snader chipped in 9 apiece.

In the Boys Game, North Bend Central led 24-14 after one. The Tigers won the second quarter 15-13 to go up 39-27 at halftime.

The Knights came back and made a game of it in the third quarter, outscoring North Bend Central 21-13 to make it a 52-48 game at the end of three.

The Tigers outlasted Oakland-Craig 20-16 in the fourth quarter.

Matt Ortmeier had 20 points to lead North Bend Central (10-2). Jake Wietfeld added 17 while Tanner Wietfeld totaled 14. John Emanuel and James Seymour pitched in 9 apiece.

The Knights (10-5) were led by Garrett Seagren, who poured in a game-high 22 points. Carter Thiele registered 20 while Kobe Benne posted 15.

Both North Bend Central teams host Arlington on Saturday while the Oakland-Craig Boys and Girls host Mead Tuesday night.