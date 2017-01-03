North Bend Central sweeps Clarkson/Leigh

(Click the link above to listen to interviews with North Bend Central Head Coaches Jon Baehr and Aaron Sterup, and Clarkson/Leigh Head Coaches Jay Knaak and Matt Murren)

North Bend-The North Bend Central Tigers swept a Boy/Girl Basketball doubleheader from Clarkson/Leigh at home Tuesday night.

North Bend Central won the girls game 46-27 and the boys game 73-39.

In the girls game, the Tigers doubled up the Patriots 8-4 in the first quarter. North Bend Central won the second quarter 8-3 to take a 16-7 lead into the locker room.

The Tigers outscored Clarkson/Leigh 13-10 in the third quarter to make it a 29-17 lead at the end of three.

North Bend Central outlasted the Patriots 17-10 in the fourth quarter.

Kristin Lux had a game-high 12 points for the Tigers (6-3) while Brooke Fredrickson and Lauren Emanuel notched 8 and 7, respectively.

Shelby Paprocki paced Clarkson/Leigh (4-7) with 7 points.

In the boys game, North Bend Central led 19-16 after one. The Tigers tripled up the Patriots 21-7 in the second quarter to take a 40-23 lead into the locker room.

North Bend Central won the third quarter 20-13 to go up 60-36 at the end of three.

The Tigers outlasted Clarkson/Leigh 13-9 in the fourth quarter.

Jake Wietfeld posted a game-high 24 points for North Bend Central (7-1) while Matt Ortmeier added 12. James Seymour and Tanner Wietfeld chipped in 10 and 9, respectively.

Haden Held had a team-high 20 points for the Patriots (0-10). Bradley Bunner contributed 8.

The North Bend Central Boys and Girls are next in action on Friday, battling Logan View/Scribner-Snyder on the road. The Clarkson/Leigh Boys and Girls return to action on Saturday, taking on Guardian Angels Central Catholic on the road.