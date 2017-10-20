Norfolk Catholic Upends West Point-Beemer for C1-5 Title

WEST POINT – It was a matchup of unbeatens when West Point-Beemer hosted Norfolk Catholic for the C1-5 District football championship on Friday, October 20.

The Knights blocked a WPB punt on the opening possession, setting up first and goal at the 10. Dylan Kautz rushed for his first of three touchdowns, and Norfolk Catholic raced to a 23-0 lead after the first quarter.

West Point-Beemer scored its only touchdown on the first half on a two yard run by Blake Anderson. Norfolk Catholic led 36-7 at the intermission.

The Knights scored on a quick 72-yard run by Kautz to start the third quarter, and would lead 42-7 until Anderson added his second score for the Cadets, this time from 11 yards out with 26 seconds left in the quarter.

In the fourth, Norfolk Catholic scored on a 70 yard run by Peyton Love and Cole Hughes plunged in for a one yard QB sneak for the Cadets. The final score was Norfolk Catholic 49, West Point-Beemer 21.

Unofficially for West Point-Beemer, Hunter Pilakowski carried 15 times for 122 yards and Anderson carried 17 times for 97 yards and two scores.

Kautz had 10 carries for 137 yards and three scores for Norfolk Catholic.

The Knights end the regular season at 9-0 and claim the C1-5 District title.

West Point-Beemer finishes the regular season at 8-1 and will qualify for the playoffs for the first time in a decade.