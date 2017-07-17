Nevada softball standout signs with Northeast

NORFOLK, NE – A Nevada softball standout has signed with Northeast Community College.

Jordan Egan is a catcher, from Pahrump, NV. During her career at Pahrump Valley High School she batted .611, hit eleven homeruns and had 44 runs batted in. Egan was named Player of the Year in

Class 3A in the Sunset League, was selected to the First Team of the All-Southern Region and was a Second Team All-State selection.

“Jordan brings a lot to the table for us next year,” said Iris Woodhead, Northeast coach. ”She swings the bat exceedingly well and has a great knowledge of the game. Jordan is passionate about the game of softball and that will rub off on a lot of our players. I could not be more thrilled to have her join our team.”

Other signees to this year’s Northeast Community College’s softball program include Megan Ohnoutka and Alayna Allen, Columbus, and Chandler Hehnke, Grand Island.