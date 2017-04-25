Nelson Signs with Chargers

Briar Cliff men’s basketball head coach Mark Svagera has announced the addition of Kaleb Nelson to his 2017-18 Charger recruiting class. Nelson, a native of Bloomington, Minnesota, is currently completing his senior year at Waseca High School.

Nelson is a four-time letterwinner for the Bluejays with three in basketball and one in track and field. As a senior, Nelson was named first team all-conference after he started 28 games and appeared in 29 contests overall. He poured in 70 triples and made 194 field goals to go with 89 free throws, notching 536 points on the year. Nelson also grabbed 106 rebounds, while adding 72 steals, 53 assists and 20 blocks. He was also a first team all-conference selection as a junior. He finished third in his section in high jump as a sophomore.

“We are excited to have Kaleb join the basketball program at Briar Cliff,” stated coach Svagera. “He comes to us from a very successful high school program where he enjoyed both team and individual success over the past couple of years. He is an outstanding 3-point shooter, and will be a great fit with us as a player and as a person.”

Kaleb is the son of Joe Feahn and Lynn Nelson and is looking to major in sports management at Briar Cliff.