Nelson Signs with BC

The Charger women’s volleyball head coach Trevor Schirman has announced the signing of Keelan Nelson to his 2017-18 Briar Cliff recruiting class. Nelson is a native of Tempe, Arizona where she is currently in her senior year at Corona Del Sol High School.

Nelson was a letterwinner for the Aztecs in volleyball. As a senior, Nelson was a state champion and was recognized by the Max Preps Tour of Champions: Top 10 in the state of Arizona. During her junior season she was named the Most Valuable Player and was voted Teammate of the Year as a sophomore.

“I’m excited to announce the signing of volleyball standout Keelan Nelson from Corona Del Sol High School,” commented coach Schirman. “Keelan is a tall physical setter who posses both finesse and power in her game. Touching 9’6″ and at nearly 6 ft. tall, she is a force to be reckoned with as a right side blocker. I look forward to Keelan adding depth and physicality for us at the setting position next year.”

Outside of athletics, Nelson is a member of yearbook, leadership council and is the boy’s volleyball team manager.

Keelan is the daughter of Doug and Kristine Nelson and plans on majoring in nursing at Briar Cliff.