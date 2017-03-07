Nebraska Wins Home Opener

Lincoln – For the 39th straight season the Nebraska baseball team (4-6, 0-0 Big Ten) won its home opener, as the Huskers posted a 8-2 victory over the Northern Colorado Bears (6-8, 0-0) on Tuesday afternoon at Hawks Field. Juniors Scott Schreiber and Jake Meyers paced NU’s offense. Schreiber was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBIs, while Meyers was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and a pair of stolen bases.

Schreiber started the scoring for the Huskers with a three-run homer in the first inning. The Menasha, Wis., native now has four home runs in four career games against Northern Colorado. Sophomore Matt Waldron notched his first win of the season, as he allowed a pair of runs and struck out four over 5.0 innings. Sophomores Robbie Palkert and Jake McSteen each tossed 2.0 shutout innings behind Waldron. Nebraska continues its two-game series with Northern Colorado tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m.