Nebraska Football Season Tickets Available June 1

Kickoff of the 2017 Nebraska football season is less than 100 days away, and the Huskers’ home schedule at Memorial Stadium this fall will be one of the best in recent years. Nebraska fans have their opportunity to be a part of that exciting atmosphere at Memorial Stadium by purchasing 2017 season tickets.

Beginning on Thursday, June 1 at 10 a.m., approximately 1,500 remaining season tickets will go on sale at Huskers.com/tickets. Tickets can also be purchased by calling Nebraska Athletics Development and Ticketing 1-800-8-BIG RED. Seats are available in locations throughout Memorial Stadium. Season ticket holders in all sections of Memorial Stadium will enjoy new HuskerVision video boards and additional ribbons boards for the 2017 season.

Nebraska was a perfect 7-0 at home in 2016, and will welcome an impressive slate of opponents to Lincoln this fall. The home schedule is highlighted by a visit for College Football Playoff participant Ohio State (Oct. 14) and Big Ten West Division rivals Wisconsin (Oct. 7), Northwestern (Nov. 4) and Iowa (Nov. 24). Rutgers (Sept. 23) rounds out the conference home schedule on Homecoming weekend. In non-league play Nebraska will welcome Sun Belt champion Arkansas State in the season opener (Sept. 2) and play host to Northern Illinois (Sept. 16).

Season tickets for the 2017 football season are $399 for a seven-game ticket package, or $57 per game. Season ticket holders receive the benefit of more than a 30 percent cost savings versus the price of single-game tickets. New season ticket buyers can pay by credit card at the time of purchase. Fans seeking more information or to purchase tickets can visit Huskers.com/tickets.