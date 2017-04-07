class="post-template-default single single-post postid-227525 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Nebraska City’s Riege signs to play soccer at Northeast

BY northeast.edu | April 7, 2017
Derek Riege, Nebraska City, has signed to play soccer at Northeast Community College in Fall 2017. Pictured (front row) are Mike Riege, father, Derek Riege and Janis Riege, mother. Back row are Jessica Rice, Nebraska City High School boys’ soccer coach, and Doug Seigle, Northeast coach. (Courtesy News Channel Nebraska).

NORFOLK – The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team has landed a recruit from Nebraska City to play for the Hawks this fall.

Derek Riege, of Nebraska City High School, will join the Hawks’ soccer lineup in the fall, said Northeast Coach Doug Seigle.

Riege was a four-year starter at defense for the Pioneers and earned All-Conference honors his junior year.

He also played basketball and football for Nebraska City and earned honorable mention in All-State Class B football his senior year.

“Derek is a great student athlete who brings a little size to our defense and can play multiple positions,” said Seigle. “He was a three-sport athlete in high school, and we believe that with a focus on soccer in college, Derek will continue to develop and become a leader for the Northeast Community College men’s soccer program.”

