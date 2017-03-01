Midland and Briar Cliff Men to participate in NAIA National Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket | Championship Schedule) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the teams and pairing for the 2017 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship.

The 32-team event runs from March 8-14 in Point Lookout, Missouri on the campus of College of the Ozarks.

No. 21 Midland University will take on No. 9 Northwest Christian University (Ore.) in the opening round of the national tournament on Wednesday, March 8 at 1:45 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to going back to the National Tournament with a chance to represent Midland University,” said head coach Oliver Drake. “It’s been a long week of waiting since our last game, but we have a group of hungry veterans who will be returning to nationals and are looking forward to the opportunity.”

Midland (21-9) is making its fourth appearance at nationals in the past five seasons and its fifth overall trip. The Warriors received the seventh of nine at-large bids to the qualifying field. MU is 6-4 all-time in the tournament, having finished as the National Runner-Up in 2014.

Northwest Christian (24-5) qualified for nationals as the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular season champion. The Beacons are making their second straight appearance at nationals and third overall, and own a 1-2 record in the tournament.

Coach Drake will be leading a team to the national tournament for the fourth time in his career. The 2017 season marks his first appearance with the Warriors in his second season at Midland.

The Briar Cliff men’s basketball team has been awarded a 3-seed in this year’s NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Tournament and will face 6-seed Bellevue in the team’s tournament opening game. The Chargers (26-7) and Bruins (22-10) will tipoff at 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 in Point Lookout, Missouri. Check bcuchargers.com next Monday for a full breakdown of the matchup between Briar Cliff and Bellevue.