Mustangs to open with Siena Heights

Morningside College will face Siena Heights University at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 in the first round of the 2017 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Tournament at Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center/Gateway Arena.

The Mustangs will take a 23-8 record and a No. 11 national ranking into the contest. Morningside finished in a tie for third place in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) standings with a 14-6 league record.

Morningside will make its 15th consecutive appearance in the NAIA II National Tournament. The Mustangs won NAIA II National Championships in 2004, 2005, 2009 and 2015 and have made seven Final Four appearances in the last 13 years. Morningside has an all-time record of 37-11 in NAIA National Tournament competition and has won 13 consecutive opening round contests since an 80-69 loss against Cedarville University in 2003.

No. 22 Siena Heights has a 24-9 record and finished third in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference with a 16-7 league mark. The Saints are in the NAIA II National Tournament for the fourth time and will make their first appearance since 2015. Siena Heights has an all-time record of 2-3 in the NAIA II National Tournament.

Morningside defeated Siena Heights 66-55 on Dec. 19, 2014, at the Hoop N Surf Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii, in the only previous meeting between the two teams.