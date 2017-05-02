Mustangs sweep weekly GPAC softball honors

Rachel Koch, a senior outfielder from Denison, Iowa, and Rachel Henks, a senior pitcher from Lee’s Summit, Mo., are the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Softball Player and Pitcher of the Week for April 24-30.

Their exploits helped the 10th-ranked Mustangs go 6-0 for the week and win the GPAC championship with a 17-3 league record.

Koch collected eight hits in 18 at-bats for a .444 batting average with three home runs and 10 RBIs in the Mustangs’ doubleheader sweeps of Doane University, Dakota Wesleyan University and Midland University. All four of Koch’s home runs this season have come during the last eight games. Koch has hit safely in 14 of the last 15 games with a .408 batting average over that stretch to raise her season’s average to a team-high .371.

Koch received the GPAC Player of the Week award for the second time this season.

Henks earned the GPAC Pitcher of the Week honor for the fifth time this season after she went 5-0 with a 1.31 earned run average last week to raise her season’s record to 29-6. Henks, who is second in the nation with her 29 victories, allowed only 14 hits in 32 innings, including just three hits in 19 innings over her last three starts. She pitched a no-hitter with eight strikeouts in an abbreviated 8-0 five-inning triumph against Midland.

Henks has won 14 of her last 15 starts and has allowed one earned run or less in nine of them, including five shutouts.