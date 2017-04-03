Mustangs sweep Briar Cliff

Tenth-ranked Morningside met little resistance from city rival Briar Cliff when it swept the Chargers by identical 8-0 scores in Monday’s GPAC softball doubleheader at the Jensen Softball Complex.

Rachel Henks pitched an abbreviated six-inning no-hitter in the opener and Andrea Medinger blanked the Chargers on three hits in an abbreviated five-inning nightcap.

Morningside improved its record to 23-6 overall and 5-1 in the GPAC to move into a first place tie with Dordt in the league standings.

Henks twirled her second no-hitter of the season in the opener to raise her record to 18-4. Henks, who tossed a five-inning no-hit gem against Tabor in the Mustangs’ season opener, walked two and struck out eight. Danielle Ishii was the Chargers’ only player who reached base against Henks with a leadoff walk to start the game and another walk in the third inning.

The Mustangs took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning of the opener when Tracey Edwards singled and Rachel Koch was hit by a pitch to set up a three-run home run by Moriah Bohlmann.

Morningside scored three more runs when it struck for three consecutive hits with two outs in the bottom of the third inning to go up 6-0. McKenzie Anderson drove in the first run with a RBI single. Mara Amsberry followed with a single to load the bases that set up a two-run single by Elin Landgren.

The Mustangs added two more runs in the sixth on RBI doubles by Bohlmann and Anderson to win by the eight-run rule.

Bohlmann swung the big bat in the Mustangs’ lineup with a double, home run and four RBIs. The Mustangs also received multiple hit performances from Anderson with a double and single and Edwards with a pair of singles. Allie Martinez also had an extra base hit with a double.

Medinger pitched a three-hit shutout with two walks and three strikeouts in the second game to improve her record to 4-2.

The Mustangs took an early lead with a two-run first inning that started when Edwards was hit by a pitch. Abby Conner singled to put runners at first and second and both players eventually scored on a two-out error by the Chargers’ shortstop.

Morningside struck for two more runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to win by the eight-run rule.

Bohlmann provided the big hit in the third inning with a RBI double that drove in Rachel Koch, who led off the inning with a walk, and she eventually stole home on a double steal with Anderson.

The Mustangs made it 6-0 in the fourth inning when Mara Amsberry reached on an error by the shortstop and scored on a wild pitch and Landgren doubled and came home on a sacrifice fly by Conner.

Landgren ended the game with a two-run single in the fifth to drive in Bohlmann, who was hit by a pitch, and Anderson, who reached on a fielder’s choice.

Landgren went three-for-three with a pair of doubles to pace a seven-hit Morningside offensive attack. Bohlmann added a double and single and Koch had a double.

Morningside will travel to Seward, Neb., on Thursday for a GPAC doubleheader against Concordia that was postponed from the weekend.