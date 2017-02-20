Mustangs sweep Benedictine

David Foley delivered a clutch two-run double with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to lead Morningside to a 6-4 extra inning victory and a sweep of Benedictine in Sunday’s baseball doubleheader in Atchison, Kan.

The Mustangs, who won the opener 7-2, went 3-1 in their four weekend games against Benedictine to raise their seasons’ record to 6-2.

Foley’s game winning double drove in Jacob Lamoreux and Derek Clayton, who both walked earlier in the inning.

The Mustangs rallied for a run in the top of the seventh inning to tie the score at 4-4 and force extra innings. Blake Rogers started the rally with a one-out single and his pinch runner, Clayton, came around to score after a single by Nathan DeChaine and an error by the Ravens’ right fielder.

Rogers went four-for-four to lead a 14-hit Morningside offensive attack. The Mustangs also had multiple hit performances from DeChaine with three singles and Foley with a double and single.

Jordan Barr pitched three innings of two-hit scoreless relief to get the win. Barr walked one and struck out three. The Mustangs also received three innings of scoreless relief from Jared Novotny, who allowed two hits and struck out two batters.

The Mustangs led wire-to-wire in the opener after they plated three runs in the top of the first inning. Morningside opened the game with three straight hits. Lamoreux greeted Raven pitcher Connor Leach with a leadoff double. Nolan Hoff drove in Lamoreux with a RBI single before Rogers blasted a two-run home run to make it 3-0.

Morningside hit two more home runs with a solo shot by Cole Chapin in the fourth inning and a two-run blast by Hoff in the seventh.

Mustang starter Richard Mitchell allowed two runs on six hits over the first five innings to get the win. Mitchell walked two and struck out six. Thomas Johnson held the Ravens scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings for a save. Johnson allowed two hits and struck out three of the eight batters he faced.

Lamoreux had three of the Mustangs’ nine hits with a double and two singles, while Hoff had a home run, single and three RBIs. Rogers and Chapin each hit home runs and Andrew Kasperbauer had a double.

Morningside will play doubleheaders against Central Christian on Feb. 24 and 25 in McPherson, Kan.