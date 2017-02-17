Mustangs split with Evangel

Morningside’s nationally ranked softball team drubbed Evangel 13-3 in five innings before the Crusaders rebounded to win the nightcap 5-2 and earn a split in a Friday doubleheader in Springfield, Mo.

The Mustangs, ranked ninth in the NAIA Softball Coaches Preseason Poll, led wire-to-wire in the opener after they plated six runs in the top of the first inning. Evangel used the same formula in the second game when it took a 3-0 lead in the first inning to hand the Mustangs their first loss of the season.

Morningside, 6-1, sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning of the opener. The Mustangs had three consecutive hits and had five straight batters reach base. Rachel Koch started the action with a one-out single to set up back-to-back RBI doubles by Abby Connor and Allie Martinez to put the Mustangs up 2-0. After a walk to Emilee Dorpinghaus, Moriah Bohlmann delivered a RBI single that drove in Martinez to make it 3-0. The Mustangs scored their last three runs of the inning on a pair of clutch two-out hits with a RBI single by Morgan Fogelman and a two-run double by Mara Amsberry.

Morningside added three more runs in the fourth inning and scored four times in the fifth to win the game in five innings. Dorpinghaus had the big hit in the fourth inning when she clubbed a two-run home run for the Mustangs’ first home run of the season. Dorpinghaus also had the big hit in the fifth with a two-run single. Martinez had a RBI single in the fourth, while Amsberry had a RBI double and Conner had a run scoring single in the fifth.

The Mustangs banged out 14 hits in the five-inning opener. Dorpinghaus went three-for-three with a home run and four RBIs, while Amsberry had two doubles and three RBIs. The Mustangs also had multiple hit performances from Conner and Martinez, who each had a double and single, and Fogelman with a pair of singles.

Winning pitcher Rachel Henks scattered six hits in five innings. She struck out seven and did not walk a batter to raise her record to 4-0.

Evangel pitcher Kyra Parker tamed the Mustangs’ offense in the nightcap when she pitched a four-hitter with one walk and eight strikeouts and did not allow an earned run.

The Crusaders gave Parker all the offensive support she needed when they plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Morningside trimmed its deficit to 3-1 in the top of the second when Martinez singled and scored on a two-out single by Fogelman.

The Mustangs scored their final run in the sixth when Conner reached base on an error and scored on a double by Martinez.

Martinez had two of the Mustangs’ four hits with a double and single. The other hits were singles by Dorpinghaus and Fogelman.

Mustang starting pitcher Andrea Medinger allowed five runs, three earned, on nine hits over the first five innings. She walked two and struck out one.

Morningside will play a Saturday doubleheader against Stephens on Saturday in Fulton, Mo.