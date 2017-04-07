Mustangs split with Concordia

Tenth-ranked Morningside was forced to settle for a split after the host Bulldogs rallied for a 4-3 walk off victory in eight innings in the second game of Thursday’s GPAC softball doubleheader in Seward, Neb.

The Mustangs stretched their winning streak to five when they drubbed Concordia 7-2 in the opener and appeared headed towards their sixth straight win when they took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning of the nightcap.

After tying the score in the bottom of the seventh, the Bulldogs won the game in the eighth on a two-out RBI single by Leah Kalkwarf.

The split left Morningside with records of 24-7 overall and 6-2 in the GPAC and Concordia at 22-10 overall and 6-4 in the league.

The Mustangs’ Rachel Henks won her 19th game of the season against only four defeats when she limited the Bulldogs to two runs on six hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in the opener.

Morningside led 3-2 through four innings before it broke the game open with a three-run fifth inning that featured a leadoff double by Moriah Bohlmann and RBI singles by Allie Martinez and Mara Amsberry.

The Mustangs capped the scoring in the sixth when Rachel Koch singled, was sacrificed to second by Emilee Dorpinghaus and came home on a two-out single by Martinez.

Morningside took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning when McKenzie Anderson reached base on an error and Elin Landgren was hit by a pitch to set up a two-run double by Tracy Edwards.

The Mustangs made it 3-1 on back-to-back two-out hits in the top of the third when Bohlmann singled and came home on a double by Martinez.

Martinez went three-for-three with a double and three RBIs to pace a 12-hit Morningside offensive attack in the opener. The Mustangs also had multiple hit performances from Bohlmann with a double and single and Koch with a pair of singles. Edwards also had a double, while Dorpinghaus, Anderson, Amsberry and Abby Conner had singles.

Morningside took a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning of the nightcap before Kalkwarf ignited the Bulldogs’ two-run game tying rally with a leadoff double. Concordia closed within 3-2 on a RBI single by Ronee Watson and tied the score on a sacrifice fly by Diana Mendoza.

The Bulldogs won the game in the bottom of the eighth when Megan Ruppert led off with a walk, stole second and came home on a two-out single by Kalkwarf.

Morningside trailed 1-0 after three innings before it took the lead on a two-run triple by Bohlmann in the top of the fourth. Bohlmann’s triple drove in Conner and Koch, who had started the inning with back-to-back singles.

The Mustangs stretched their lead to 3-1 in the sixth on a RBI single by Martinez.

Concordia’s Michaela Woodward, who was shelled for 11 hits in 5.2 innings in the opener, limited the Mustangs to six hits in an eight-inning complete game performance in the nightcap. The Mustangs’ hits were a triple by Bohlmann and singles by Conner, Koch, Dorpinghaus, Martinez and Anderson.

Landgren, who was hit by a pitch twice in the opener, was hit again in the second game to move closer to a NAIA national record. Landgren has been hit by a pitch 69 times in her career to close within two of NAIA national record holder Lindsey Krippel of Olivet Nazarene, who was hit 71 times during her playing career from 2013-16.

Mustang starter Andrea Medinger had a non-decision in the second game after she allowed one run on three hits with no walks and two strikeouts over the first three innings. Henks allowed three runs on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts over the final 4.2 innings to take the loss.

Morningside will host Northwestern in a 3 p.m. GPAC doubleheader on Monday, April 10.