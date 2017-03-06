Mustangs rally to defeat Avila

Morningside’s softball team rallied from a 6-3 deficit to defeat Avila 7-6 on Sunday in Gulf Shores, Ala.

The Mustangs, ranked ninth nationally in the NAIA Preseason Poll, began their Spring Break trip with a 3-2 record in the Gulf Coast Invitational and will head for Chickasha, Okla., for a Wednesday doubleheader against the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

Avila took a 6-3 lead into the top of the sixth inning before the Mustangs scored two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to pull the game out and improve their record to 11-3.

The Mustangs scored all of their sixth and seventh inning runs without the aid of a hit as three Avila errors paved the way to four unearned runs.

Morningside had six hits in the contest and three of them came in the first inning when the Mustangs took an early 3-0 lead. Tracey Edwards led off the game with a single and a one-out single by Abby Conner set the stage for Emilee Dorpinghaus, who unloaded a three-run home run for her second round tripper of the season.

Two Morningside errors helped Avila score four unearned runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-3 lead and the Eagles stretched their advantage to 6-3 when they plated two more runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Edwards and Rachel Koch each had two singles to account for four of the Mustangs’ six hits.

Rachel Henks relieved Mustang starter Andrea Medinger at the start of the third inning to get the pitching win. Henks allowed two runs on four hits in her five-inning stint to improve her record to 9-1. Henks had two walks and five strikeouts.