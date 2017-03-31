Mustangs fall in five against Lindenwood-Belleville

Morningside’s bid for a dramatic comeback victory fell just short in Friday’s men’s volleyball match against Lindenwood-Belleville in Sioux City.

The Mustangs rallied from two sets down to force a fifth set before the visiting Lynx prevailed with a 25-23, 25-18, 21-25, 14-25, 15-13 victory. Lindenwood-Belleville, which dropped a 3-2 home court verdict against the Mustangs earlier this season, won for the second time in as many nights after a win at Dordt on Thursday.

Lindenwood-Belleville improved its record to 7-18 overall and raised its American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Conference record to 3-8. The loss put Morningside’s record at 10-22 overall and 4-7 in the league going into Saturday’s regular season finale at fifth-ranked Ottawa.

The Mustangs’ attack featured huge performances from Braden Hall and Oscar Alvarez Cancel, who posted the team’s two largest kill totals of the season. Hall pounded a match-high 21 kills to tie a school record for a five-set match, while Alvarez Cancel was right behind with 19 terminations.

Hall had only five errors in 41 attack attempts for a .390 hitting percentage, while Alvarez Cancel had only four errors in 44 attempts for a .341 hitting percentage.

Raul Rivera Rojas contributed eight kills to the Mustangs’ attack, followed by five each from Jacob Brand and Jimmy Aschenbrenner.

Mustang setter Caden Toben helped ignite the Mustangs’ attack with a school-record 51 assists to break the former Morningside standard of 49 assists by Jordan Bailey against Lindenwood-Belleville during the 2015 campaign.

Jacob Loberg led the Mustangs with 14 digs to match Lindenwood-Belleville’s Anthony Miner and Taylor Tattersall for match honors. Toben and Alvarez Cancel each had eight digs.

Aschenbrenner played a role in all four of the Mustangs’ blocks in the contest with three solo blocks and one block assist.

Aschenbrenner and Loberg each had two ace serves.