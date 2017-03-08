Mustangs drop two against Marymount California

Morningside left 21 runners on base when it was swept 6-3 and 8-6 by Marymount California in a Wednesday baseball doubleheader in Compton, Calif.

The Mustangs left 12 runners on base in their opening game loss and left the bases loaded in the last inning.

The score was tied at 1-1 before Marymount California took the lead for good when it scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 4-1 lead.

The Mariners scored runs in the fourth and fifth innings to increase their advantage to 6-1 before the Mustangs scored runs in the sixth when Cole Chapin singled and came home on a fielder’s choice and the seventh when Blake Rogers doubled and came home on a single by Joe Genoways.

Morningside scored its other run in the second inning when Genoways walked and scored on a sacrifice fly by Shea Patterson.

A group of eight Mariner pitchers combined to limit the Mustangs to six hits. Patterson had two of the hits, while Rogers, Genoways, Chapin and Nathan DeChaine had the others.

Mustang starting pitcher Spencer Wyant allowed six runs on seven hits over the first four innings to take the loss.

The Mariners threw their pitching staff at the Mustangs again in the second game when they used eight different hurlers to win the nightcap. The Marymount pitchers combined for six walks and two strikeouts and allowed eight hits.

Morningside took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning when DeChaine delivered the big blow with a two-run double.

The Mariners got one of the runs back in the bottom of the first and then took the lead for good when a six-run second put them up 7-3. Marymount California had seven hits in the second inning, including a three-run double by Eric Fields.

Morningside added single runs in the third, sixth and seventh innings. David Foley walked and scored on a RBI single by DeChaine in the third inning. The Mustangs used back-to-back doubles by Alex Marrujo and Mitch Kellogg to score in the sixth and DeChaine doubled and scored on an error in the seventh.

DeChaine and Hoff each had two hits to pace the Mustangs in the nightcap. Genoways, Marrujo, Kellogg and Dylan Mersola also had hits.

Jared Novotny, Thomas Johnson and Elliot Conover combined to give the Mustangs four innings of scoreless relief after the Mariners chased Morningside starter Kevin Bevilacqua after the second inning.

Morningside will play a nine-inning game against Vanguard University on Friday in Costa Mesa, Calif.