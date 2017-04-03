Mustangs drop pair against Concordia

Concordia used a standout pitching performance from Jason Munsch and a nine-run inning to sweep Morningside 1-0 and 13-8 in Sunday’s GPAC baseball doubleheader in Sioux City.

The twin setbacks dropped the Mustangs’ record to 19-15 overall and 4-6 in the GPAC, while Concordia climbed to 16-12 overall and moved into second place in the GPAC standings with a 5-3 league mark.

Munsch twirled a one-hit shutout in the opener, yielding only a fourth inning leadoff double to Blake Rogers. Munsch walked five and struck out six while raising his record to 3-1.

The Mustangs received solid pitching in defeat from starter Jared Novotny and relievers Aaron Homme and Jordan Barr. Novotny took the loss after he allowed one run on six hits over the first five innings. He walked three and fanned two.

Concordia scored the only run of the game in the top of the first inning when Casey Berg led off with a walk and eventually scored when Christian Montero bounced into a fielder’s choice.

Novotny pitched his way out of trouble in the top of the third to keep the score at 1-0 when he enticed Ryan Fesmire to fly out to rightfielder Andrew Kasperbauer for the third out after the Bulldogs had loaded the bases.

Munsch faced his only difficulty in the fourth when he gave up the leadoff double to Rogers. After a walk to Nathan DeChaine, Kasperbauer laid down a sacrifice bunt to put Mustang runners at second and third with one out. Munsch worked his way out of the jam with a fly out to shallow left field and an inning ending bouncer to the second baseman after a two-out walk to David Foley had loaded the bases.

Kasperbauer kept the score at 1-0 in the top of the sixth inning when he gunned down Johnny May at the plate with a throw from right field when May attempted to score from second base on a single by Berg.

The bright spot for the Mustangs in the second game came when they broke out of a weekend hitting slump at the expense of Bulldog starter Wade Council, who went into the start as one of the hottest pitchers in the GPAC. Council was coming off back-to-back shutouts against Midland and Jamestown, including a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts against Midland, and had not allowed an earned run in 20 innings this season.

Council exited with one out in the sixth inning and saw his earned run average jump from 0.00 to 2.81 after the Mustangs shelled him for 12 hits and eight earned runs. Morningside struck out only three times against Council, who had fanned 21 batters over his previous 20 innings.

The Mustangs’ downfall of the second game came in the third inning when the Bulldogs sent 13 batters to the plate and scored nine runs, eight of them unearned, to break open a scoreless contest. The Bulldogs had seven hits and were aided by three Morningside errors. A RBI single by Jason Galeano drove in the first run of the game. All of the Bulldogs’ other RBI hits, including two-run singles by Tyler Nelson and Christian Meza, came after the Mustangs should have been out of the inning.

The Mustangs got back in the game when they scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to end a 16-inning scoreless drought that extended to the second inning of the nightcap in Saturday’s doubleheader against Midland. Morningside opened the inning with four straight hits, starting with a single by Kasperbauer and a RBI double by Joe Genoways. Eric Salmonson delivered a pinch-hit double to drive in Genoways and then advanced to third on a single by Dylan Mersola. A groundout to the second baseman by Cole Chapin drove in Salmonson with the third run of the inning before a RBI single by Jacob Lamoreux plated Mersola to make it a 9-4 game.

The Mustangs crept one run closer in the fifth when Kasperbauer teed off on a Council pitch and sent it far over the left field fence for a solo home run to trim the Bulldogs’ lead to 9-5.

Concordia scored a run in the top of the sixth, but the Mustangs answered with three runs and knocked Council out of the game in the bottom of the inning to close within 10-8. Morningside had four hits in the inning, including a two-run double by Nolan Hoff and a RBI single by Rogers, which both came with two outs.

The Mustangs’ comeback bid ended when the Bulldogs scored a run in the seven and two more in the ninth. Meza played a major role with RBI singles in both innings.

Both teams had 14 hits in the second game. Lamoreux led the Mustangs with three singles. Kasperbauer had a home run and single, Hoff and Chapin each had a double and single, and Rogers had two singles. Salmonson and Joe Genoways each had doubles.

Morningside will play a 4 p.m. GPAC doubleheader against Dordt on Friday, April 7, in Sioux Center, Iowa.