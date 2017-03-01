Mustangs drop match against No. 2 Grand View

Second ranked Grand View hurt the Mustangs with a powerful serving attack when it defeated Morningside 25-17, 25-17, 25-18 in Wednesday’s men’s volleyball match in Sioux City.

The Vikings, who improved their record to 12-3, had 10 ace serves in the contest. Grand View finished with a .308 hitting percentage and had 10 blocks while limiting the Mustangs to a .039 hitting percentage.

Jimmy Aschenbrenner was the top hitter in the Mustangs’ attack with a team high seven kills and a .176 hitting percentage. Oscar Alvarez Cancel also had seven kills, while Naone Passe had six kills to go along with a team-high 10 assists.

Jacob Brand gave the Mustangs a solid defensive performance at the net with three block assists and a match-high three solo blocks.

The Mustangs’ other leaders were Raul Rivera Rojas with six digs and Caden Toben with two ace serves.

Morningside will host Mount Mercy in a 1 p.m. match on Saturday. The Mustangs swept Mount Mercy 3-0 earlier this season at the Park Invitational.