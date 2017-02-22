Mustangs drop home match against Graceland

A solid blocking effort by Graceland neutralized the Mustangs’ attack when the Yellowjackets swept Morningside 25-21, 27-25, 25-18 in Tuesday’s men’s volleyball match in Sioux City.

Graceland had 13 blocks in the three sets to minimize the effectiveness of the Mustangs’ attack. Both teams finished with 38 kills, but the Mustangs had a .096 hitting percentage compared to a .228 hitting percentage for Graceland.

Danny Ly slammed a match-high 16 kills for Graceland, while Raul Rivera Rojas and Oscar Alvarez Cancel paced the Mustangs attack with 13 and 10 kills, respectively.

Rivera Rojas also had a match-high 11 digs en route to his fourth double double of the season. Alvarez Cancel was right behind with nine digs to just miss a double double.

Rivera Rojas and Alverez Cancel each had ace serves.

Mustang setters Caden Toben and Naone Passi each dealt 17 assists.

The loss dropped the Mustangs’ record to 2-13, while Graceland improved to 2-9.

Morningside will travel to Dubuque, Iowa, this weekend for a Friday match against Clarke and a Saturday contest against Saint Xavier.