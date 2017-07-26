Mustangs announce swimming recruits

Morningside men’s and women’s swimming head coach Bryan Farris announced the names of 11 recruits who will join the Mustangs for the 2017-18 season.

The Mustangs’ recruits are:

Lauryn Baehr, a freestyler and backstroke specialist from Mesa, Ariz. Baehr is a 2017 graduate of Mountain View High School, where she helped lead the team to a sixth place finish at this past season’s Arizona Swimming & Diving State Championships. She swam the second leg for a Mountain View 200-yard freestyle relay team that placed seventh at the state meet and was a state qualifier in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Baher’s top times were 26.00 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle, 56.92 in the 100-yard freestyle and 1:04.17 in the 100-yard backstroke.

Austin Barber, a freestyler and breaststroke specialist from Hickman, Neb. Barber is a 2017 graduate of Norris High School and competed for Beatrice High School. He helped lead Beatrice to a 14th place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay at this past season’s Nebraska state meet and was a state qualifier in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard medley relay. Barber’s top times were 25.20 in the 50-yard freestyle, 54.88 in the 100-yard freestyle and 1:05.59 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Brenndan Gorski, a freestyler from Sioux City. Gorski is a 2017 graduate of Sioux City East High School. He helped lead the combined Sioux City team to a third place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay and to a 13th place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay at this past season’s Iowa state meet. Gorski finished 13th in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.27 and was a state qualifier in the 100-yard freestyle. His top times of the season were 22.16 in the 50-yard freestyle, 48.63 in the 100-yard freestyle, 1:53.38 in the 200-yard freestyle and 1:01.86 in the 100-yard backstroke.

Hunter Grieve, a freestyler from Omaha, Neb. Grieve is a 2017 graduate of Millard West High School, where he swam the second leg for a 200-yard freestyle relay team that placed seventh at this year’s Nebraska state meet. Grieve, a state qualifier in the 50-yard freestyle, had top times of 22.94 in the 50-yard freestyle and 53.11 in the 100-yard freestyle.

Josh Hale, a freestyler, breaststroke and butterfly specialist from North Little Rock, Ark. Hale is a 2017 graduate of North Little Rock High School, where he had five top 10 individual finishes at the Class 7A-6A state meet during his career. This past season he finished eighth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.17 and ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.27. He swam a split of 23.17 seconds to anchor North Little Rock to a seventh place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay and was also a state qualifier in the 200-yard medley relay. Hale’s top times for the season were 23.31 in the 50-yard freestyle, 51.03 in the 100-yard freestyle, 57.94 in the 100-yard butterfly and 1:03.72 in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Hale’s highest individual finishes at the state meet came as a junior when he placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 50.37 and seventh in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.87. He finished ninth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.89 as a sophomore. Hale finished 15th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.77 and 16th in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.03 as a freshman.

Emma Hansen, a freestyler from Fort Collins, Colo. Hansen is a 2017 graduate of Rocky Mountain High School and helped lead the team to a 10th place finish in this past season’s Class 5A state meet. Her top times were 26.07 in the 50-yard freestyle, 59.97 in the 100-yard freestyle and 2:12.78 in the 200-yard freestyle.

Trey Kluender, a freestyler and butterfly specialist from Schleswig, Iowa. Kluender is a 2017 graduate of Denison-Schleswig High School who competed for Carroll High School. His top times were 23.98 in the 50-yard freestyle, 53.88 in the 100-yard freestyle, 1:57.45 in the 200-yard freestyle, 5:39.02 in the 500-yard freestyle and 57.25 in the 100-yard butterfly.

Teresa Renze, a freestyler and butterfly specialist from Omaha, Neb. Renze is a 2017 graduate of Millard North High School, where she was a state qualifier in the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard medley relay. Her top times were 1:03.33 in the 100-yard butterfly, 2:05.78 in the 200-yard freestyle, 5:48.69 in the 500-yard freestyle and 2:25.16 in the 200-yard individual medley.

Megan Ukena, a breaststroke and butterfly specialist from Manson, Iowa. Ukena is a 2017 graduate of South Central Calhoun High School and competed for Carroll High School. Her top times this past season were 1:02.99 in the 100-yard butterfly, 1:12.00 in the 100-yard breaststroke and 2:31.15 in the 200-yard individual medley.

Maureen Voller, a freestyler from Omaha, Neb. Voller is a 2017 graduate of Omaha Mercy High School and competed for BT-Concordia-Mercy-Roncalli. She was a state qualifier in the 400-yard freestyle relay and led her team with times of 2:17.42 in the 200-yard freestyle and 6:12.96 in the 500-yard freestyle.

Matt Wilkus, an individual medley and breaststroke specialist from Lawrence, Kan. Wilkus is a 2017 graduate of Lawrence Free State High School, where he was a Class 6A state qualifier in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke this past season. He finished 20th in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:12.57 and 22nd in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:06.57.