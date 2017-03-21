Mustangs announce football schedule

Morningside has released its football schedule for the 2017 season.

The Mustangs will open the campaign against St. Francis University on Saturday, Aug. 26, in Joliet, Ill. Morningsideâ€™s home opener will be against NCAA Division II Truman State University on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Morningside posted a 10-2 record last season en route to a sixth consecutive Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) championship and a 13th consecutive post-season appearance in the NAIA Football Championship Series, where it lost 42-35 against eventual NAIA National Champion University of Saint Francis in the quarterfinals.

The Mustangs are one of the nationâ€™s most successful football teams since the start of the 2004 season with a 134-27 record for an .832 winning percentage. Morningside has advanced to at least the semifinals of the NAIA Championship Series four times in the last five years, including an appearance in the 2012 Russell Athletics-NAIA Football National Championship Game.