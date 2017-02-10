Mustang wrestlers trounce Dakota Wesleyan

Morningside closed out the dual meet portion of its wrestling season with a 55-0 romp against a shorthanded Dakota Wesleyan team Thursday night in Sioux City.

The Mustangs finished the campaign with a 6-5 dual record for their 12th consecutive winning season since they started up their varsity program in 2005. Morningside finished with a 6-1 dual record in the GPAC for second place in the league standings.

Morningside met little resistance from a Dakota Wesleyan team that spotted the Mustangs 30 points with no competitors in six of the 10 weight divisions.

The Mustangs had two wrestlers win by fall, both in the first period. Nick Madsen pinned Tanner Wernsman in 1:52 in the 165 lb. bout and Derik Bailey disposed of Zechariah Westergaard in 2:38 in the 174 lb. match.

Keagan Putnam won a 16-3 major decision against Alex Osborne in the opening 157 lb. bout and Caleb Deemer won a 7-3 decision against Trevor Peter at 197 lbs.

Morningside will compete in the NAIA North Qualifying Tournament on Feb. 18 in Crete, Neb.