Mustang wrestlers edge Briar Cliff

Morningside kept its all-time dual record against Briar Cliff perfect, but by the smallest of margins when the Mustangs defeated the Chargers 19-18 in Wednesday’s GPAC wrestling dual at Briar Cliff.

Derik Bailey rescued the Mustangs when he won a 3-2 decision against Nathan Garcia in the 174 lb. finale after the Mustangs went into the match trailing 18-16. Bailey’s victory avenged a previous setback against Garcia earlier this season after he lost by fall against the Charger opponent at the Central Matman Invitational on Jan. 7.

Morningside improved its all-time record against Briar Cliff to 12-0 and raised its season’s mark to 2-4. The Mustangs, ranked 17th nationally in the most recent NAIA poll, remained undefeated in the GPAC at 2-0 heading into this Saturday’s GPAC North Duals in Orange City, Iowa, where they will square off against No. 11 Concordia, No. 15 Midland and No. 20 Northwestern.

Jacob Wiley gave the Mustangs an early 3-0 lead against Briar Cliff when he won a 2-1 decision on riding time against the Chargers’ Josh Tapia in the opening 184 lb. bout.

Morningside’s Logan Moore, the nation’s 14th-ranked 184 pounder, moved up a weight to 197 lbs. and used a second period reversal to set up a fall in 3:49 against Jacob Spencer to put the Mustangs up 9-0.

Briar Cliff won a major decision in the heavyweight bout to trim the Mustangs’ lead to 9-4. Keegan Hessler nullified the Charger victory with a come-from-behind 15-6 major decision against Kyle Robison in the 125 lb. match to push the Mustangs’ lead back to nine points at 13-4. Hessler, ranked 11th nationally in the NAIA, trailed 6-5 early in the third period before he scored a takedown and a pair of four-point near falls in the final 52 seconds to turn a close match into a rout.

Seventh-ranked Michael Andreano won by major decision for Briar Cliff at 133 lbs. and the Chargers added another major decision at 141 lbs. to close within 13-12 with four matches left, where the Mustangs had fourth-ranked competitors Steven Garcia and Tyler Lashbrook looming in the 149 and 157 lb. divisions.

Garcia padded the Mustangs’ lead to 16-12 when he won a 10-5 decision against Zac Funderburk, but the Chargers’ Skylar Weber answered with the host’s biggest victory of the dual when he upset Lashbrook 3-2 on riding time to trim Morningside’s lead to 16-15.

Briar Cliff had a point deducted from its team score for bench misconduct during the 165 lb. match to put the Mustangs lead at 16-14.

The Chargers took their only lead of the night at 18-16 when 16th-ranked Zach Davis won a 10-2 major decision at 165 lbs., scoring all of the points in the third period after Davis and the Mustangs’ Dakota Drenth, who wrestled up one weight class, battled to a 0-0 standoff through the first five minutes.

Bailey saved the day for the Mustangs with his 3-2 triumph in the 174 lb. finale.