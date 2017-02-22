Mustang women make early exit from GPAC Tournament

Doane sent Morningside to an early exit in the GPAC Tournament when it rallied from a 23-point second half deficit to stun the 10th-ranked Mustangs 77-75 in Wednesday’s quarterfinal round game in Sioux City.

The Mustangs, who defeated the Tigers twice during the regular season, saw their record drop to 23-8. Doane will take a 16-15 ledger into the GPAC Semifinals, where they will face Dakota Wesleyan in a game scheduled for Saturday.

Morningside had won 20 of its last 21 games against Doane and appeared on its way to another victory against the Tigers when a Lauren Lehmkuhl basket put the Mustangs up by 23 points, 51-28, with 7:39 left in the third quarter. The Tigers outscored Morningside 49-24 from that point on and took the lead for good when Allie Satterly made a basket from inside the paint with 28 seconds left to put the guests in front 76-75. Hanah Barnard made a free throw with 1.1 seconds left to pad the Tigers’ lead to 77-75 and cap the scoring.

Barnard, this week’s GPAC Player of the Week, poured in a game-high 32 points for her third 30-point game in her last four outings. The Tigers, who shot 52.7 percent for the game, also received double figure scoring from McKenna Dodd with 20 points and Satterly with 10.

Morningside shot 47.2 percent for the game, but hit on only 28.6 percent of its shots in the fourth quarter when it was outscored 28-13.

Lexi Ackerman paced the Mustangs with 19 points and was joined in double figures by Lehmkuhl with 18 and Madison Braun with 13. Sydney Hupp just missed double figures with nine points.

Ackerman grabbed a game-high eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 36-26 Doane rebounding advantage. Satterly paced the Tigers with seven caroms.

Doane’s Morgan Hill dealt a game-high eight assists and Barnard led all performers with four steals.