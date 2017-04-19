Mustang winning streak ends in 10-0 loss

Morningside’s baseball team had a five-game winning streak snapped by a 10-0 loss in eight innings against Mount Marty on Tuesday in Sioux City.

The loss dropped the Mustangs’ record to 27-18 and put their GPAC record at 12-8 to put them in a tie for third place with Hastings in the GPAC standings.

Mount Marty pitcher Derek Miller blanked the Mustangs on four hits en route to his second victory of the season in three decisions. Miller pitched to contact with three walks and only two strikeouts.

Miller allowed only one hit over the last five innings. Jacob Lamoreux had two of the Mustangs’ four hits with leadoff singles to start the first and third innings. The Mustangs’ other hits were a second inning single by Dylan Mersola and a sixth inning single by Nolan Hoff, which extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

Mount Marty did all of its scoring in two innings with five-run uprisings in the fourth and eighth innings.

Hunter Hallock drove in the first run of the game with a fourth inning RBI single and the Lancers increased their lead to 4-0 two batters later when Colin Muth laced a bases loaded clearing triple.

Mount Marty had only two hits – singles by Mason Kaitfors and Ethan Lynn – in the five-run eighth when the Mustang pitchers walked four batters, two with the bases loaded, and hit two others, both with the bases loaded.

Morningside will host Dakota Wesleyan in a pair of weekend GPAC doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday.