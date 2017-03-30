Morningside Men’s Volleyball sweeps Dordt

Morningside made quick work of Dordt in a 25-12, 25-17, 25-19 sweep of the Defenders in Wednesday’s American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas Conference men’s volleyball match in Sioux City.

The Mustangs improved their record to 10-21 overall and 4-6 in the conference. Morningside has an 8-7 record over its last 15 outings since a 2-14 start to the season.

Oscar Alvarez Cancel paced the Mustangs’ attack with a match-high 14 kills, but Jacob Brand was the contest’s most dominate performer at the net. Brand made the most of his 10 attack attempts. Eight of Brand’s efforts resulted in kills and he had no attack errors to finish with a lofty .800 hitting percentage.

Alvarez Cancel had only two errors in 28 attack attempts for a .429 hitting percentage en route to his 12th double figure kill performance of the season. Braden Hall also made double figures with 10 terminations for his fifth double figure total of the campaign.

Jacob Loberg led the Mustangs’ defensive court coverage with a match-high 16 digs to finish one shy of his season’s best. Caden Toben joined him in double figures with a season’s high 12 digs to go along with a match-high 36 assists.

The Mustangs’ other leaders were Alvarez Cancel with two ace serves and Jimmy Aschenbrenner with one solo block and four block assists.

The Mustangs will host Lindenwood-Belleville in an American Midwest/Great Plains/Kansas league match on Friday at 7 p.m.