Mustang softball team off to 3-0 start

Ninth-ranked Morningside opened the softball season with three shutout victories, including a pair of five-inning abbreviated no-hitters, in Friday’s action at the Cowtown Classic in Fort Worth, Texas.

Rachel Henks twirled a five-inning no-hitter in an 8-0 victory against Tabor and Andrea Medinger tossed a no-no in a 13-0 rout of York.

The Mustangs added a 4-0 victory against Bethel later in the day.

Henks walked one batter and overpowered the Tabor hitters with 10 strikeouts while pitching her no-hit gem. Medinger had two walks and seven strikeouts in her no-hitter against York.

Henks racked up seven strikeouts in a span of eight batters during her no-hitter.

The Mustangs scored the only run they would need against Tabor in the bottom of the first inning when Elin Landgren was hit by a pitch and eventually scored on a two-out double by Allie Martinez.

Leading 3-0, the Mustangs put the game away with a five-run fifth inning to end the game by the eight-run rule. The big hits were a two-double by Emilee Dorpinghaus and a two-run single by Moriah Bohlmann.

Dorpinghaus went three-for-three with a double and two RBIs to pace an 11-hit Mustang offensive attack against Tabor. Bohlmann had a triple and single and three RBIs. Rachel Koch and McKenzie Anderson each had a double and single.

The Mustangs put York away with a nine-run third inning that featured a bases loaded clearing triple by Abby Connor and a two-run single by Anderson.

Bohlmann and Koch each had three singles to pace a 12-hit Mustang attack. Connor also had a multiple hit performance with a triple, single and three RBIs.

Suzanne Ras pitched five shutout innings, allowing only two hits, to get the win against Bethel. Henks struck out three batters while hurling a pair of hitless innings to get a save.

The Mustangs took a 2-0 lead when Martinez doubled home two runs in the top of the first inning and staged another two-run inning in the fourth when Dorpinghaus tripled and came home on a groundout by Bohlmann and Anderson singled and scored on a single by Mara Amsberry.

Dorpinghaus had a triple and single and Martinez had a double and single to pace a nine-hit Morningside offensive attack.

Morningside will face McPherson and Bacone on Saturday.