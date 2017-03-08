Mustang Men spikers win in five

Morningside’s men’s volleyball team won for the third time in its last four matches with a 25-23, 25-16, 28-30, 16-25, 15-12 victory against Lindenwood-Belleville on Wednesday in Belleville, Ill.

The Mustangs, whose only loss in their last four outings came against No. 1-ranked Grand View, improved their record to 5-15.

Raul Rivera Rojas paced the Mustangs’ attack with a match-high 16 kills. Oscar Alvarez Cancel joined him in double figures with 12 terminations, followed by Jacob Brand and Ryan Coyle, each with six kills.

Braden Hall led the Mustangs’ court coverage with a match-high 16 digs. Rivera Rojas just missed double figure with nine digs, followed by Alvarez Cancel with seven.

Rivera Rojas and Alvarez Cancel each had two ace serves.

Caden Toben helped ignited the Mustangs’ attack with a match-high 42 assists.

Brand led the Mustangs’ block with two solo blocks and four block assists.

The Mustangs will travel to St. Louis, Mo., on Thursday for a match against second-ranked Missouri Baptist, which has won the last two NAIA National Championships.