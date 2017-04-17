Mustang Bats Down Chargers

The Briar Cliff baseball team fell 12-3 and 11-2 to Morningside Monday afternoon at Bishop Mueller Field. The Chargers are now 14-27 overall and 7-12 in the GPAC, while the Mustangs improve to 27-17 and 12-7 in the conference.

Morningside got off to a hot start in game one, scoring five runs in the second inning. The Mustangs would carry their 5-0 lead into the bottom of the fourth inning. The Chargers answered when Brady Harpenau singled to drive home Jacob Hom and Harpenau scored off a Hagan Samson sacrifice bunt to make the score 5-2 after four innings of play. Morningside added a score in the fifth inning and J.P. Martin scored off a ground out to make the score 6-3 heading into the sixth inning. The Mustangs responded with four runs of their own in the sixth and added two insurance runs in the seventh to bring the final score to 12-3. The Mustangs outhit the Chargers 15-8. Briar Cliff had three errors compared to Morningside’s one error in the contest.

Harpenau led the Cliff with two hits, trailed by Ryan Welsh, Michael Wagaman, Logan Adam, Hagan Samson, Hom and Martin each with a hit. Hom, Harpenau and Samson each notched a RBI. Hom, Harpenau and Martin all scored in game one. Nicholas Cole suffered the pitching loss, fanning five batters and giving up nine hits and six runs (all earned) in five innings of play.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second game, scoring one run in the first, third and fourth innings. The Chargers responded when David Thomas homered down the left field line on a 1-0 count to bring the score to 3-1. Morningside created three runs in the top of the sixth before Hom would score in the bottom of the sixth off an Adam sacrifice fly to bring the score to 6-2 after six innings of play. The Mustangs hit a two run homer and a three run homer in the seventh inning to bring the final tally to 11-2. The Chargers were outhit 10-8 in game two.

Welsh, Samson and Thomas led the Blue and Gold in game two with two hits apiece. Harpenau and Martin also created hits in the contest. Adam and Thomas were credited with one RBI each, while Hom and Thomas both scored. Andrew Stover suffered the loss on the mound for game two, striking out four batters and surrendering four hits and two runs (both earned) in three innings of play. Arik Ward, Luke Lindsey, Andrew Tibbetts and Nicholas Campagna also saw time on the mound during the second game.

The Cliff will visit Concordia on Saturday. Opening pitch between the Chargers and Bulldogs is set for 1 p.m. in Seward, Nebraska.