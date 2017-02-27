Morris Named Big 12 Player of the Week

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State senior guard Monté Morris has been named Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week after helping Iowa State to a pair of wins at Texas Tech and at home against Baylor.

Morris, a Flint, Michigan, native, averaged 20.0 points and 6.5 assists as the Cyclones extended their win streak to five games. He committed just two turnovers in 79 minutes of action and converted 15-of-27 (.556) shots from the field, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range.

Morris has been recognized twice this season and four times in his career. Kansas’ Josh Jackson was named newcomer of the week.

Morris and the Cyclones host Oklahoma State Tuesday night at 8 p.m.