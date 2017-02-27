class="post-template-default single single-post postid-218610 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Morris Named Big 12 Player of the Week | KTIC Radio

Morris Named Big 12 Player of the Week

BY cyclones.com | February 27, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Morris Named Big 12 Player of the Week

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State senior guard Monté Morris has been named Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week after helping Iowa State to a pair of wins at Texas Tech and at home against Baylor.

Morris, a Flint, Michigan, native, averaged 20.0 points and 6.5 assists as the Cyclones extended their win streak to five games. He committed just two turnovers in 79 minutes of action and converted 15-of-27 (.556) shots from the field, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range.

Morris has been recognized twice this season and four times in his career. Kansas’ Josh Jackson was named newcomer of the week.

Morris and the Cyclones host Oklahoma State Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: