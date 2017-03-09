Morris Leads Cyclones Over OSU

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Monte’ Morris fell one assist shy of a triple-double to lead No. 24 Iowa State (21-10, 12-6 Big 12) to a 92-83 victory over Oklahoma State (20-12, 9-9 Big 12) in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship Thursday afternoon.

The senior All-American posted one his greatest games as a Cyclone, tallying 21 points, 10 boards and nine dimes to help ISU down the Cowboys for the 10th-straight time

Morris had help from a slew of teammates. Deonte Burton tallied his sixth career double-double with 17 points and 10 caroms and Darrell Bowie came off the bench to equal his Cyclone scoring high of 13 points.

The Cyclones broke open game with just under nine minutes left when Donovan Jackson hit a pair of 3-point bombs to give ISU a double-digit cushion.

Jackson, who scored eight points in the win, helped the Cyclones shoot 50 percent from 3-point range (12-24), including a 7-of-8 effort (87.5 percent) after intermission.

The Cyclones hit 53.6 percent of their shots in the game, the 10th time this season where ISU made over half of its shots in a contest.

How it Happened

Iowa State jumped out to an 18-10 lead behind an early 14-2 run. Morris had four points and Deonte Burton buried a trey in the run to help the Cyclones stake a lead.

Another spurt by the Cyclones, this time a 9-2 run, gave ISU a 32-21 advantage with 8:43 left in the first half. Nick Weiler-Babb and Matt Thomas both buried treys, Burton converted on a conventional 3-point play during the run.

The Cowboys then chipped away at the Cyclone lead, which was as high as 12 points, to trim the deficit to three points at the break (39-36).

Iowa State stretched its lead to 62-51 with under 12 minutes left in the game. Bowie threw down a dunk off a nice feed from Morris and Mitrou-Long hit a long trey to push the Cyclone lead to double digits.