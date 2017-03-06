Morris Earns Pair of All-America Nods

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State point guard Monté Morris has earned All-America nods from the USA Today and NBCSports.com. Morris was a third-team selection by both organizations.

Morris, who on Sunday earned All-Big 12 First Team honors, is leading the Cyclones with 16.2 points and 6.2 assists. He also leads the nation with a 6.2 assist to turnover ratio, committing just 1.0 turnovers per game. Morris is on pace to become the eighth player in NCAA Division I men’s basketball history to lead the nation in a stat category three times in a career.

Since 1996-97, no NCAA Division I men’s basketball player has averaged 35 minutes, 5.0 assists and 1.0 turnovers per game as Morris is doing.

Morris is the 20th Cyclone to earn All-America honors and the fifth since 2014.