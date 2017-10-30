Morningside’s Wyant named GPAC Special Teams Player of the Week

Spencer Wyant, a 6-1, 205 lb. junior punter from Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, is the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the fourth-ranked Mustangs’ 36-15 victory against Midland University.

Wyant punted four times for an average of 44.2 yards per punt. He boomed a 56-yarder in the third quarter and two of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line. Wyant has averaged 45.6 yards per punt over the last six games to raise his season’s average to 42.4 yards for the fifth highest average in the nation. Fourteen of his 27 punts this season have resulted in either a fair catch or downed inside the 20.

Morningside will take a 9-0 record into this Saturday’s game against Doane University at 1 p.m. in Crete, Neb.