Morningside’s Jager named GPAC Athletic Director of the Year

Tim Jager was named the 2016-17 Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Athletic Director of the Year by vote of the league’s athletic directors.

Morningside won this year’s GPAC All-Sports Trophy and has captured the GPAC All-Sports Trophy in four of the five years since Jager became the Mustangs’ athletic director.

Jager is the GPAC representative on the NAIA Athletic Director Association (ADA) Board of Directors. He serves on numerous Morningside hiring committees, is part of Morningside’s Advising Committee and Enrollment Management Team and has served on the Student Life and Enrollment Task Force Committees.

Jager became Morningside’s athletic director following a highly successful career as the Mustangs’ head wrestling coach. He compiled a 75-41-2 record in eight seasons and guided the Mustangs to GPAC championships in 2011 and 2012. Jager was a three-time GPAC Coach of the Year and was the 2011 NAIA North Region Coach of the Year after he led Morningside to the NAIA North Region title. Jager was the NAIA’s recipient of the Bob Bubb Coaching Excellence Award presented to a coach who epitomizes the qualities and characteristics of a role model and mentor for developing student-athletes.

He received the GPAC Coach of Character Award in 2011 and is past president of the NAIA Wrestling Coaches Association. Morningside’s wrestling team received the NAIA Buffalo Funds Five Star Champions of Character Award three times during Jager’s tenure as head coach.