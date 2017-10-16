Morningside’s Els named GPAC Special Teams Player of the Week

Bo Els, a 5-10, 175 lb. sophomore wide receiver from Lincoln, Neb., is the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the fourth-ranked Mustangs’ 70-10 victory against city rival Briar Cliff.

Els had a 51-yard punt return in the second quarter to set up the Mustangs’ sixth touchdown of the game. He had the most productive game of his Morningside career with three punt returns for 60 yards, a 20-yard kickoff return and a career-high four pass receptions for 56 yards. Els had the longest pass reception of his Morningside career when he caught a 21-yard pass from Trent Solsma in the first quarter to help set up the Mustangs’ fifth touchdown of the game.

Morningside will take a 7-0 record into this Saturday’s 1 p.m. home game against Hastings College.