Morningside’s DeChaine A NAIA Honorable Mention All-American

Nathan DeChaine, a junior third baseman from Brainerd, Minn., was named a 2017 NAIA Baseball Honorable Mention All-American.

DeChaine, an honorable mention All-American for the second year in a row, had a .354 batting average with 69 hits in 195 at-bats this past season. He slugged 10 doubles and one triple and led the Mustangs with 15 home runs and 66 RBIs. DeChaine also topped the Mustangs with a .646 slugging percentage and ranked third on the team with a .451 on-base percentage, 30 walks and 46 runs scored. His 15 home runs and 66 RBIs were the fourth highest single-season totals in Morningside history and his 69 hits was the 10th highest total in the Mustangs’ annals.

He hit .397 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs over the final 21 games of the season. DeChaine was at his best with runners in scoring position, collecting 37 hits in 75 at-bats for a hefty .493 batting average.

DeChaine has a .354 batting average with 38 doubles, 33 home runs and a school-record 163 RBIs over the first three seasons of his Morningside career. He is three shy of the Morningside record of 36 career home runs set by Jared Noteboom from 2007-10.

Morningside posted a 35-22 record during the 2017 season for its fourth consecutive winning season and third straight campaign with at least 35 victories. The Mustangs finished second in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) standings with an 18-10 league mark.