Morningside Men and Women win at Northwestern

Morningside’s men’s basketball team put the defensive clamps on one of the highest scoring teams in the nation in a stunning 82-59 upset victory against 13th-ranked Northwestern on Wednesday in Orange City, Iowa.

It was the Mustangs’ fourth victory against a nationally ranked team this season after previous triumphs against No. 10 Tabor, No. 14 Dakota State and No. 24 Bellevue. Morningside’s latest victory against a nationally ranked team came in its first outing after perhaps its most disappointing setback of the season following a 101-72 home court loss against Dakota Wesleyan.

The Mustangs pressured the Red Raiders into 19 turnovers and a chilly 40.0 percent shooting performance while holding Northwestern almost 33 points below its scoring average of 91.7 points per game. The Red Raiders were held 17 points below their previous lowest scoring total of the season, which came in a 76-60 victory against Viterbo back in November.

Morningside, which had lost an 85-84 home court heartbreaker against the Red Raiders earlier this season, improved its record to 17-7 overall and climbed one game over the .500 mark in the GPAC at 7-6. Northwestern fell to 20-5 overall and 10-4 in the GPAC.

The Mustangs buried Northwestern in the second half when they trounced the hosts by a 49-26 margin to turn a game that was tied 33-33 at the intermission into a rout. The score was tied 39-39 early in the second half before the Mustangs reeled off 13 straight points, six of them by Alex Borchers, to take a 52-39 lead when Brody Egger made a free throw to cap the 13-0 run with 13:40 left in the game.

It became a 24-4 Morningside run when Egger made a basket to expand the Mustangs’ lead to 20 points at 63-43 with 9:14 left.

Morningside’s largest lead was the final 23-point margin that came when Brody Van Ginkel struck from 3-point range to cap the scoring with 14 seconds left.

Morningside shot 52.5 percent from the field and had three players score in double figures and four other players score at least eight points. Alex Borchers led the winners with 16 points, followed by Ryan Tegtmeier with 14 and Egger with 10. Pierce Almond just missed double figures with nine points, while Van Ginkel, Bryce Koch and Tyler Borchers all finished with eight.

Koch and Tyler Borchers each had seven rebounds to share game honors.

Colton Kooima, one of the top scorers in the nation with a 24.5-point average, scored a game-high 20 points for the Red Raiders. Kooima (12) and Jordan Baker (10) combined for Northwestern’s first 22 points of the game, but Baker failed to score in the second half and finished with 10 points. Nathan Wedel added 10 points and a team-high six rebounds to lead the Red Raiders to a slight 34-32 advantage on the boards.

The teams played to a 33-33 standoff in a first half where no more than five points ever separated the two teams. That came when a basket by Kooima put the Red Raiders up 14-9 with 13:18 left in the half.

Morningside answered with a 14-6 scoring run to take the lead at 23-20 when Tegtmeier struck from 3-point range with 6:43 left.

The Mustangs led 33-31 with less than one minute left in the half before a basket by Kooima with 43 seconds left sent the teams into the intermission tied at 33-33.

Morningside will host Hastings in a 4 p.m. game on Saturday. The Mustangs defeated Hastings 77-71 earlier this season on Nov. 19 in Hastings, Ne.

Eleventh-ranked Morningside won for the 11th time in its last 12 games with an 83-75 Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) women’s basketball victory against No. 22 Northwestern on Wednesday in Orange City, Iowa.

The Mustangs, who avenged a last second 98-97 loss against the Red Raiders earlier this season in Sioux City, climbed to 19-6 on the season and moved within one victory of a school-record 14th consecutive 20-win season. Morningside improved its record to 10-5 in the nation’s premier NAIA Division II women’s basketball league.

Northwestern, a winner in seven of its last nine contests entering the game, dropped to 16-8 overall and 8-8 in the GPAC.

All five Morningside starters scored in double figures and the Mustangs committed only eight turnovers to offset a 47-38 Northwestern rebounding advantage.

Lauren Lehmkuhl led the way with a game-high 23 points for the winners behind a five-for-11 shooting performance from the 3-point arc. Seventeen of her points came in the first half. Lehmkuhl also led the Mustangs on the boards with eight rebounds to lead them for the fifth game in a row and for the seventh time in the last eight games.

Madison Braun was next with 15 points, followed by Lexi Ackerman with 14, Taylor Bahensky with 13 and Sydney Hupp with 10. Hupp drilled five of seven floor shots en route to her ninth double figure scoring performance in the last 11 games.

Aside from her 14 points, Ackerman dealt a game-high nine assists to outperform NAIA II national assist leader Renee Maneman of Northwestern, who finished with seven assists and 10 points.

Anna Kiel, the 2016 Des Moines Register Female High School Athlete of the Year, led the Red Raiders with 20 points. Kiel joined Northwestern at the semester break after leaving the NCAA Division I volleyball program at Iowa State University. Kassidy De Jong, last year’s GPAC Freshman of the Year, gave the Red Raiders a double double of 13 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, but was able to make only four of 18 field goal attempts.

Morningside took an early 11-5 lead before Northwestern went on a 20-8 scoring run to take a 25-19 lead after one quarter of play.

The Mustangs reeled off 11 straight points at the outset of the second quarter to retake the lead at 30-25. Northwestern came right back and tied the score at 35-35 on a 3-pointer by De Jong. Baskets by Paige Danner and Maneman in the final minute of the first half gave the hosts a 40-37 lead before Lehmkuhl knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into the intermission tied at 40-40.

Morningside opened the second half with a 3-pointer by Lehmkuhl and a layup and 3-pointer by Braun to take a 48-40 lead. The Mustangs pushed their lead to double figures for the first time when a conventional 3-point play by Bahensky gave them a 56-46 advantage. The Mustangs pushed their lead to 11 points, 62-51, on a 3-pointer by Lehmkuhl and still led by 11 points, 64-53, at the end of the third quarter.

The Mustangs took their largest lead of the game with 4:02 left in the fourth quarter when a 3-point bomb by Bahensky pushed the difference to 16 points at 79-63.

Morningside will host No. 9 Hastings in a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday.