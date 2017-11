The Morningside Women’s Basketball team topped Olivet Nazarene 104-93 at the Morningside Classic Friday night.

Madison Braun had a game-high 33 points for the Mustangs while Sydney Hupp had 24 points and 10 rebounds, good enough for a double-double.

Morningside takes on Saint Xavier at the Classic on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.