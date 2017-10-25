Morningside Women 10th in preseason poll

Morningside is ranked 10th in the nation in the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Preseason Top 25 Poll released on October 24.

The Mustangs return 10 letter winners, including four starters, from a team that posted a 24-9 record last season and finished third in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) standings with a 14-6 league mark. Morningside made its 15th consecutive appearance in the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship, where it suffered an 80-72 second round loss against College of the Ozarks.

Morningside is one of five teams from the GPAC ranked in the NAIA Division II Preseason Top 25. Aside from Morningside, Concordia University is third, Dakota Wesleyan University is eighth, Northwestern College is 17th and Hastings College is 20th.

Morningside has won four NAIA II National Championships during the Jamie Sale coaching era with NAIA II titles in 2004, 2005, 2009, and 2015. The Mustangs have posted 14 consecutive 20-win seasons and have made 15 consecutive appearances in the NAIA Division II National Tournament.