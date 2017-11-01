Morningside wins regular season finale

Nationally ranked Morningside stormed back from an opening set loss to defeat Dakota Wesleyan 21-25, 25-9, 25-19, 25-16 in Wednesday’s volleyball regular season finale.

The Mustangs, ranked 20th in the NAIA, finished the regular season with an 18-11 record, including a 10-6 mark in the GPAC to finish fifth in the league standings.

Morningside will open post-season play when it travels to Fremont, Neb., on Saturday for a 7 p.m. match against Midland in the GPAC Post-Season Tournament Quarterfinals.

Morningside had 69 kills for its top total in a four-set match this season. Jayde Bergmann and Jenn Buyert each had 15 kills to lead the way, while Krista Zenk and Emma Gerber each had 13. Brittni Olson and Callie Alberico each had six kills.

Nikki Oberfoell came up with 31 digs to finish two shy of her season’s high. Alberico joined her in double figures with 15 digs. Morgan Gourley and Bergmann just missed double figures with nine and eight digs, respectively.

Alberico dealt a match-high 44 assists to go along with a match-high two ace serves.

Zenk and Olson each had four block assists to lead the Mustangs’ blocking effort.