Morningside to face Ottawa in NAIA Softball National Tournament

Reinhardt University, Jamestown University and Ottawa University will join tournament host Morningside College in the Sioux City Bracket of the 2017 NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round to be held May 15-17 at the Elizabeth and Irving F. Jensen Softball Complex.

Morningside, this year’s Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) regular season champion, has a 39-10 record and is ranked 10th nationally in the final NAIA regular season poll. The Mustangs are the No. 1 seed in the Sioux City Bracket and will face No. 4 seed Ottawa (37-17) at 4:30 p.m. in Monday’s first round of the double-elimination tournament.

Morningside swept Ottawa 5-1 and 5-0 earlier this season in a March 18 doubleheader in Ottawa, Kan.

No. 2 seed Reinhardt (41-14-1) will face No. 3 seed Jamestown (41-19) in Monday’s other first round game at 2 p.m.

Reinhardt is ranked 13th in the final NAIA regular season poll, while Jamestown and Ottawa are both unranked.

Morningside will make its eighth NAIA National Softball Championship appearance in the last nine years. The Mustangs were one of 10 teams to advance to last year’s NAIA Softball World Series.

The winner of the Sioux City Bracket will advance to the 2017 NAIA Softball World Series to be held May 26 to June 1 in Clermont, Fla.