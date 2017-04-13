class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228816 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
BY Jeff Axtell | April 13, 2017
Morningside takes Doubleheader from Mount Marty

The Morningside Baseball team won 4-1 and 15-3 at Mount Marty on Thursday.

The Mustangs improved to 24-17 with the wins.

Morningside is back in action on Saturday, taking on Mount Marty again in a home doubleheader set to get underway at 1:00 p.m.

