Morningside takes Doubleheader from Mount Marty

The Morningside Baseball team won 4-1 and 15-3 at Mount Marty on Thursday.
The Mustangs improved to 24-17 with the wins.
Morningside is back in action on Saturday, taking on Mount Marty again in a home doubleheader set to get underway at 1:00 p.m.
PROGRAM ALERT
