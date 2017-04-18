Morningside sweeps Dordt

Morningside’s Elin Landgren tied the NAIA softball national record for most times hit by a pitch in a career during the 10th-ranked Mustangs’ doubleheader sweep of Dordt College on Tuesday in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Landgren was hit twice when the Mustangs won the opener 8-1 to raise her career total to 71 times hit by a pitch. She tied a NAIA national record previously set by Lindsey Krippel of Olivet Nazarene University, who was hit 71 times during her career from 2013-16.

Landgren went two-for-three with a pair of RBIs to help lead the Mustangs to a 4-2 victory in the nightcap.

Morningside improved its record to 28-7, including a league leading 10-2 mark in the GPAC.

The Mustangs’ offensive attack clicked for 15 hits when the guests breezed to an 8-1 win in the opener. The eight runs was more than enough for three-time reigning GPAC Pitcher of the Week Rachel Henks, who pitched a five-hitter with no walks and two strikeouts to improve her record to 22-5.

The Mustangs took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on RBI singles by Moriah Bohlmann and Allie Martinez and broke the game open with six more runs in the second.

Morningside had six hits in the six-run second, including two-run singles by Bohlmann and McKenzie Anderson. The inning also featured a RBI double by Martinez and a RBI single by Abby Conner.

Dordt scored its only run in the bottom of the second inning on a home run by Michal Huizenga.

Martinez went four-for-four with a double and two RBIs to pace the Mustangs’ offensive attack, while Bohlmann went three-for-four with a double and three RBIs. The Mustangs also received a multiple hit performance from Conner, who went three-for-five.

The Mustangs posted another wire-to-wire victory in the nightcap after they plated a run in the top of the first inning when Tracy Edwards led off the game with a single and eventually scored.

Morningside made it 3-0 with two more runs in the top of the second when Anderson doubled and Mara Amsberry singled to set up a two-run single by Landgren.

The Mustangs scored their final run in the top of the sixth when Conner led off the inning with her second home run of the season.

Conner had a home run and single and Landgren had a pair of singles to pace a nine-hit Mustang offensive attack.

Henks allowed two runs on six hits in a complete game effort to get the win. She walked two and struck out five.

Morningside will travel to Omaha, Neb., on Saturday for a GPAC doubleheader against College of Saint Mary.