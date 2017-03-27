Morningside Splits at Doane

Lucas Henning pitched a two-hit shutout to lead Morningside’s baseball team to a 9-0 victory in the second game to salvage a split with Doane in Monday’s GPAC doubleheader in Crete, Neb.

The Mustangs, who had a seven-game winning streak end in a 10-4 loss in the opener, will wrap up a busy stretch of three GPAC doubleheaders in a three-day span when they host city rival Briar Cliff in a 3 p.m. league twinbill on Tuesday at Mercy Field. Morningside will take an 18-10 record, including a 3-1 GPAC mark, into the contests.

Henning’s second game gem at Doane was his second straight shutout after he had tossed a no-hitter against Winnipeg in his last outing. Henning lost his no-hit bid early against the Tigers when Tommy Anderson singled with one out in the bottom of the first inning, but the hosts didn’t get another hit until Nathan Silva singled to lead off the seventh inning.

Henning (4-2) retired 13 straight hitters after Anderson’s first inning single, including five by strikeout, and faced only four batters over the minimum in his complete game effort. He finished with one walk and eight strikeouts.

The Mustangs gave Henning all of the offensive support he would need with a two-run second inning that featured a RBI single by Jacob Lamoreux.

Morningside broke the game open with five more runs in the third inning to go up 7-0. David Foley supplied the big hit with a two-run double, while the Doane fielder’s also played a role in the scoring with four errors in the inning.

The Mustangs banged out 12 hits in the victory, including three each from Lamoreux, Foley and Andrew Kasperbauer. The Mustangs had two extra base hits with a double by Foley and a triple by Kasperbauer.

A nine-run Doane second inning was Morningside’s undoing in the opener. The Mustangs took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the second before the Tigers blew the game open in an inning where they had six of their seven hits in the contest.

Mustang relievers Aaron Homme and Shea Patterson took over after Doane’s nine-run explosion and blanked the Tigers over the last four innings. Homme pitched 2.1 innings of hitless relief and Patterson hurled a pair of hitless frames after he took over in the fifth.

Morningside outhit the Tigers 9-7 and had a three-hit performance from Blake Rogers with a double and two singles. The Mustangs also had multiple hit efforts from Nathan DeChaine with a double and single and Lamoreux with a pair of singles. Dylan Mersola also had an extra base hit with a double.