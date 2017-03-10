Morningside Softball team blasts Tabor

Morningside’s nationally ranked softball team blasted Tabor 13-5 in six innings on Friday in McPherson, Kan., to wrap up play in the McPherson Tournament.

The Mustangs, ranked ninth nationally in the NAIA, went 2-1 at the McPherson tourney and posted a 7-3 record during their Spring Break trip to put their season’s record at 15-4.

Tabor starting pitcher Madison Byrd struck out the side in the first inning and blanked the Mustangs on one hit over the first two frames, but she was unable to get out of the sixth when Morningside scored six runs to break a scoreless tie.

The Mustangs started the pivotal third inning with three consecutive hits with a leadoff double by McKenzie Anderson, a single by Morgan Fogelman and a single by Elin Landgren that drove in Anderson with the game’s first run. After a walk to Abby Conner loaded the bases, Rachel Koch delivered a single that drove in two runs and Emilee Dorpinghaus and Moriah Bohlmann struck for back-to-back triples that brought in three more runs.

Tabor got two of the runs back in the bottom of the third inning on a two-run home run by Byrd, but the Mustangs chipped away with three more runs in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the sixth to win by the eight-run rule.

Conner drove in all three of the Mustangs’ runs in the fourth inning with a bases loaded triple. Landgren had the big hit in the fifth with a RBI double, while a RBI double by Allie Martinez and a RBI single by Mara Amsberry were the big hits in the sixth.

Morningside shelled a trio of Tabor pitchers with 15 hits. Dorpinghaus had three of them with a triple and two singles. The Mustangs also had multiple hit performances from Bohlmann with a triple and double, Landgren with a double and single, and Amsberry and Fogelman, both with a pair of singles. Anderson also had an extra base hit with a double.

Winning pitcher Rachel Henks scattered eight hits over six innings to get the win. Henks allowed five runs, only two of them earned, walked one and blew the ball past the Bluejay hitters with 11 strikeouts.

Morningside will play a doubleheader against Ottawa on March 18 in Ottawa, Kan.