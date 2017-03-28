Morningside Softball sweeps Mount Marty

Tenth-ranked Morningside improved its record to 21-6 when it swept Mount Marty 2-1 and 5-1 in Tuesday’s GPAC softball doubleheader in Yankton, S.D.

The Mustangs, who climbed to 3-1 in the GPAC, received superlative pitching from Rachel Henks and Andrea Medinger. Henks twirled a three-hitter with no walks and nine strikeouts in the opener and pitched a pair of scoreless innings in the nightcap. Medinger limited the Lancers to one run on four hits over the first five innings of the second game.

Mount Marty pitcher Amber Krause held the Mustangs hitless through the first three innings of the opener before the Mustangs broke through with their only two runs in the top of the fourth inning. Rachel Koch had the Mustangs’ first hit with a one-out single and Emilee Dorpinghaus followed with a bunt single to put runners at first and second. Both runners moved up a base on a passed ball to set the stage for Moriah Bohlmann, who delivered a two-run single.

Morningside’s only other hit against Krause was a seventh inning single by Mara Amsberry.

After yielding a leadoff single to Paige Kramer to start the game, Henks set down the Lancers’ next 15 batters in a row, including eight by strikeout, before Kelsey Mitera singled to lead off the sixth inning.

Henks lost her shutout when Jennifer Mitera connected for a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Krause pitched a four-hitter with two walks and one strikeout for the Lancers.

The Lancers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the second game when Amanda McCafferty reached on a fielder’s choice and scored on a two-out single by Jessica Wirth.

The Mustangs tied the score at 1-1 when Elin Landgren led off the top of the third inning with a solo home run.

Morningside broke the tie with a four-run fifth inning to take a 5-1 lead. Amsberry drove in the go-ahead run with a RBI single that plated Courtney Joiner, who entered the game as a pinch-runner for Allie Martinez after she led off the inning with a single. The Mustangs loaded the bases when Bianca Minor drilled Landgren with a pitch and then yielded a single to Tracey Edwards. Abby Conner and Koch each walked to force in runs before Edwards scored the final run on a wild pitch.

Medinger walked one and struck out three over the first five innings to get the win. Henks fanned two batters and allowed one hit over the last two innings.

The Mustangs will travel to Seward, Neb., for a 1 p.m. GPAC doubleheader against Concordia on Saturday.